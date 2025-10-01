Smallcap stock below ₹15 makes a stellar 87% comeback in September after 8-month losing streak. Do you own?

While the broader markets remained under extreme volatility in September in September, some small-cap stocks have managed to weather the storm, with Mercury Trade Links being one of them, as its shares rallied sharply, which also marked the end of its long bearish run.

The company’s shares zoomed from ₹6.40 apiece to ₹12 apiece, resulting in an 87% surge in September. The rally also ended its eight-month losing streak, bringing relief to long-waiting shareholders hoping for the stock to regain strength.

Although the stock staged a strong comeback last month, it still has a long way to go, as it remains down 88% from its record high of ₹105 apiece, recorded in December 2023. From its 52-week high of ₹39 apiece, it is still lower by 69%.

Strong start to October The shares have extended their winning run into October as well, hitting a 5% upper circuit at ₹12.61 apiece during Wednesday's trade. This marks the 15th straight day that the stock has been locked at the upper price band level. During this period, it has delivered multibagger returns of 106%, rising from ₹6.12 apiece.

This sustained performance is also the longest winning stretch for the stock since October 2024, when it was locked in the upper circuit for 50 consecutive trading sessions.

As per the latest Trendlyne shareholding data, general shareholders own a 70.8% stake in the company, while FPIs hold 29.2%. The promoters, however, had no stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

About the Company Mercury Trade Links primarily engages in the commercial agriculture business through the trading, export, and import of agricultural products. Its activities include sourcing and selling agro products such as fertilizers, pesticides, and various seeds and grains. The company also has a history of investments in shares and commodities.

Mercury Trade Links sells its sourced products through a distributor network. Once a loss-making entity, the company has started reporting profits from its agricultural sales since FY23.