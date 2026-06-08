Merritronix share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a blockbuster debut

Merritronix share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today. Merritronix share price today opened at ₹283.10, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹149.
Post a stellar debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% upper circuit at ₹297.25 per share. Merritronix share price touched an intraday low of ₹283.10 per share today.
The ₹70 crore Merritronix IPO, which was open for subscription from 1 June to 3 June, witnessed overwhelming investor interest, ending with an overall subscription of 315.36 times. Demand was led by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which was subscribed 476.59 times, followed by the retail investor category at 297.67 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion at 224.91 times.
Ahead of the IPO launch, the company had raised nearly ₹19.9 crore from anchor investors, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the issue.
Merritronix operates in the Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) space, specialising in high-reliability, mission-critical electronic products for defence, aerospace and industrial sectors. The company offers integrated design and manufacturing solutions and primarily serves business-to-business customers.
Investor interest has been supported by the company's exposure to defence and aerospace electronics, sectors that benefit from the government's focus on domestic manufacturing, import substitution, and the indigenisation of critical technologies.
The company's financial performance has also remained robust. For FY26, Merritronix reported a 37% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹156.3 crore, while profit after tax surged 86% to ₹16.1 crore. EBITDA rose significantly to ₹27.2 crore, compared with ₹15.2 crore in the previous fiscal, highlighting strong operational growth.
The issue consisted of a new issuance of 47 lakh shares, with the company using the funds mainly for capacity expansion, to fulfil working capital needs, and to repay debt.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. The Market Maker for the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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