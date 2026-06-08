Subscribe

Merritronix share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a blockbuster debut

Merritronix shares made a strong debut on BSE SME, opening at 283.10, 90% above its issue price of 149. The IPO attracted massive interest, with a subscription rate of 315.36 times, and the stock hit an upper circuit of 297.25.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Jun 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Merritronix share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today.
Merritronix share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today.
AI Quick Read

Merritronix share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today. Merritronix share price today opened at 283.10, which is 90% higher than the issue price of 149.

Post a stellar debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% upper circuit at 297.25 per share. Merritronix share price touched an intraday low of 283.10 per share today.

Advertisement

The 70 crore Merritronix IPO, which was open for subscription from 1 June to 3 June, witnessed overwhelming investor interest, ending with an overall subscription of 315.36 times. Demand was led by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which was subscribed 476.59 times, followed by the retail investor category at 297.67 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion at 224.91 times.

Also Read | Merritronix IPO share allotment likely today: Latest GMP, steps to check status

Ahead of the IPO launch, the company had raised nearly 19.9 crore from anchor investors, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the issue.

Merritronix operates in the Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) space, specialising in high-reliability, mission-critical electronic products for defence, aerospace and industrial sectors. The company offers integrated design and manufacturing solutions and primarily serves business-to-business customers.

Advertisement

Investor interest has been supported by the company's exposure to defence and aerospace electronics, sectors that benefit from the government's focus on domestic manufacturing, import substitution, and the indigenisation of critical technologies.

The company's financial performance has also remained robust. For FY26, Merritronix reported a 37% year-on-year increase in revenue to 156.3 crore, while profit after tax surged 86% to 16.1 crore. EBITDA rose significantly to 27.2 crore, compared with 15.2 crore in the previous fiscal, highlighting strong operational growth.

Also Read | Merritronix IPO fully subscribed on first bidding day. Check GMP, issue details

Merritronix IPO details

The issue consisted of a new issuance of 47 lakh shares, with the company using the funds mainly for capacity expansion, to fulfil working capital needs, and to repay debt.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. The Market Maker for the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement

Also Read | Merritronix IPO booked 315x on Day 3; GMP signals strong listing gains of 52%

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

IPOIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMerritronix share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a blockbuster debut
Advertisement
Read Next Story