Meta COO Javier Olivan offloads portion of his holdings at $245,578; stock down 13% over costly AI bet
Meta's top executive offloaded 490 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price of $501.18 per share, totaling over $245,578.
Meta's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Javier Olivan has sold a portion of his holdings in the company, which likely put greater pressure on the tech stock amid the recent selloff. The top executive has offloaded 490 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price of $501.18 per share, totaling over $245,578, according to recent regulatory filings by the social media giant to the US stock exchanges.
