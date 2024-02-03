Meta makes Wall Street history with $196 billion market cap gain
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, now holds the records for both — the biggest single-day gains and biggest single-day loss in the United States stock market.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms saw a record-breaking one-day gain of $196 billion in stock market value on February 2, Reuters reported. The surge, which came after Meta declared its inaugural dividend and revealed robust financial results, marks the largest single-day increase in Wall Street history.
