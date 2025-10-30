Mint Market
Meta, Microsoft share price fall up to 9%, Alphabet shares rise 7% after Q3 results

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Oct 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Share price of three bellwethers Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet saw a significant movement after the companies reported their third quarterly results on Wednesday.

Meta share price after Q3 results

Meta share price plunged over 8 per cent after it reported a one-time charge of nearly $16 billion in the third quarter tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The company also warned that its capital expenditure for next year would be “significantly higher” than in 2025. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been spearheading an aggressive push into AI, leading a major hiring drive and pledging to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in constructing large-scale AI data centers to advance superintelligence initiatives.

The company’s sales for the third quarter increased by 26 per cent year-on-year, marking its strongest revenue growth since the first quarter of 2024.

Microsoft share price after Q3 results

Meanwhile, Microsoft share price slipped 3.4 per cent in after-hours trading despite reporting robust growth in its cloud-computing division, which helped its quarterly revenue exceed market estimates — signaling that companies continue to invest heavily in AI services despite ongoing bubble concerns. The strong results underscore the rising payoff from Microsoft’s extensive AI investments.

The software company also posted a 22 per cent rise in quarterly profit, reaching $30.8 billion.

Alphabet share price after Q3 results

Shares of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, climbed 6.2 per cent on Wednesday after the tech giant surpassed Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue expectations, driven by consistent growth in both its core advertising and cloud computing segments.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $102.35 billion, marking the first time it surpassed this milestone. The result also exceeded analysts’ estimates of $99.89 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.10, beating the projected $2.33.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

