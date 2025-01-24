Meta plans to invest up to $65 billion for capex in 2025; Shares gain 1.6% in early market session

Meta Platforms Inc. aims to invest $60 billion to $65 billion in capital expenditure in 2025, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg's post on social media platform Facebook on Friday, January 24.

“We're planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead,” said Mark Zuckerberg in his social media post.

According to Zuckerberg's vision, the company aims to use this money to fuel its efforts in the coming years to improve its products and businesses.

“This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let's go build!” said Zuckerberg in the post.

Meta Shares Meta Platforms Inc. shares were trading 1.6 per cent higher in the early market session on Friday, according to a Reuters report. The shares are trading 0.79 per cent higher at $641.44 as of 10:21 a.m. (EST), compared to $636.45 in the previous US market close, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

Meta AI engineer plans The CEO of the AI and technology firmalso said that the company will build an “AI engineer” who will start contributing increasing amounts of code to Meta's R&D efforts.

“We'll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts,” said Zuckerberg.

To fuel the AI engineer, the company is building a 2 gigawatts data centre which will cover a significant part of Manhattan, as per the post.

“To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan. We'll bring online ~1GW of compute in '25 and we'll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs,” said Zuckerberg.

On the AI front, Zuckerberg reiterated that this year is going to be the year for artificial intelligence as the company aims to cater to more than 1 billion people.