Meta stock price rises for a second day, jumps 11%: What's fuelling the rally?

Meta stock price rose for a second day on Wednesday, as investors cheered the tech giant's AI push following a blowout quarterly earnings report.

Meta share price jumped 11 per cent to an intraday high of $708.50 apiece on Wednesday, but closed flat at $695.21 on Nasdaq.

The Meta stock rally continued for two straight days after the Mark Zuckerberg-led company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Why are Meta stocks rising? Meta Platforms Inc. delivered strong earnings for the second quarter of the financial year, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The Meta Q2 results were key to driving the tech giant's stock up on Monday and Tuesday, fuelling a 11 per cent rise on the second day.

Meta reported revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter ended June 30, which surpassed analysts' average estimate of $44.80 billion. This was a jump of 22 per cent.

Profit per share of $7.14 for the second quarter also exceeded estimates of $5.92.

Meta's daily active user base on its apps — Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram and Threads — was 3.48 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

The company's forecast for its third quarter results also sent Meta share price upwards, as artificial intelligence once more powered its core advertising business.

Meta raised the lower end of its capital expenditure by $2 billion in its forecast, predicting a range of between $66 billion and $72 billion. This was well beyond analysts' expectations of a $46.15 billion revenue, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg further told analysts on a conference call that AI was making the big jump possible in its business to ensure it makes money by selling ads on Facebook and Instagram.

The tech giant also expects its costs to increase as a result of spending billions and recruiting highly compensated employees to power up its AI expectations.

“Meta’s vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe in putting this power in people’s hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives,” Zuckerberg said.