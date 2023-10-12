NALCO, NMDC share prices gain as nod for royalty rates for Lithium, REEs lift prospects
Stock market today: The decision by the central government approving royalty rates for critical earth metals, including Lithium lifted sentiments. NMDC is already carrying out Lithium exploration activities . NALCO, Hindustan Copper are amongst the top Lithium mining companies
Indian Stock Market: Metals stocks remained in focus and Nifty metal index was up more than 1% with gains being led by NMDC share price that were up almost 6% . National Aluminium Company share price (NALCO) also gained more than 4% while Hindustan Copper share price was also up almost 2% .
