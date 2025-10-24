Metal PSU stock SAIL declares date to announce Q2 results 2025. Check details

SAIL Q2 Results: Public sector undertaking (PSU) from the metal sector — Steel Authority of India (SAIL) — is slated to announce its earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) next week, the company informed exchanges today, October 24.

SAIL said its board will meet on October 29 to consider and declare the earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“In terms of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will be held on 29 October, 2025 at New Delhi to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September, 2025,” the metal PSU stock informed via a filing today.

SAIL said that the trading window has been closed from October 1, 2025, and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results of the company.