Metal sector: ICICI Securities upgrades Tata Steel, JSW Steel to ‘Buy’; check top picks in the sector
Domestic steel consumption growth was in double digits for three successive years until FY24. In April 2024, despite pre-election concerns, domestic steel consumption growth was a healthy 9.4% YoY at 10.2 mt.
The Indian steel companies seem to be in a sweet spot amid strong domestic consumption growth and diminishing influence of China in world order. The domestic steel sector is entering a period of capacity expansion sans debt growth, and becoming more localised with lower leverage and better returns, which calls for valuation rerating.
