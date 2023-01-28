Metal stock declares 10:1 stock split, posts higher ever sales, PAT growth in Q3

“In lines with our commitment to environment and making ourselves energy self-sufficient, I am happy to announce that now the maximum of power requirements in our Sikendrabad, U.P. plant now shall be fulfilled by the renewable resources. We as Company always committed to fulfil the requirements of the Society as well as Nature. Not only on the environmental front this development will also help us to reduce significantly the cost element in our manufacturing process," further added Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal.