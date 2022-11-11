Metal stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares, FIIs stake up in Q2

The shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd closed today at ₹798 apiece level, down by 1.53% from the previous close of ₹810.40. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 142,619 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 69.44% and in the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 115%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 49.86% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 53.29% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹910.00 on (13-October-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹450.00 on (07-December-2021).