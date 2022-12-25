Metal stock fixes record date for 150 Cr share buyback at a premium of 13%

With a market valuation of ₹2,149.94 Cr, Technocraft Industries (India) Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The firm successfully established a presence in the export markets of the Middle East, USA, and Europe by producing very precise and advanced drum closures. The company has also diversified into manufacturing cotton yarn. The company has announced ₹150 Crore share buyback, at an offer size of 15,00,000 shares and at a buyback price of INR 1,000 per share. For the purpose of the same, the Board of the company has announced record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders. The buyback price, at the current market value, is 12.99% more than the stock's Friday closing price on the NSE.

