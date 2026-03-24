Metal stock Godawari Power and Ispat rises 3% following stock market rebound

Godawari Power and lspat share price jumped over 5% on Tuesday amid strong buying, following a sharp recovery in the broader Indian stock market. Godawari Power shares rallied as much as 5.20% to ₹264.85 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Godawari Power share price comes amid a stellar rally in the Indian stock market today as the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 surged over 2% each. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices were also up more than 2% each.

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Integrated Steel Plant Expansion The Board of Directors of Godawari Power and Ispat, at its meeting held today, approved a proposal to set up an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of iron and steel finished products.

The proposed facility will be located at village Sarora in Raipur district, Chhattisgarh, with an estimated investment of ₹7,000 crore. The project will be funded through a mix of debt and equity (internal accruals) in a 1:1 ratio.

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The plant will manufacture heavy and medium structural steel as well as wire rods, aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in the steel sector.

Divestment of stake in Ardent Steel Earlier, Godawari Power and Ispat had announced the divestment of its entire 37.85% stake in Ardent Steel Private Limited (ASPL) for a total consideration of ₹90.87 crore.

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The company said it has now transferred 2,00,000 equity shares of ASPL, representing a 2.52% stake, to the respective buyer on March 24, 2026, for a consideration of ₹6.60 crore. Following the completion of this tranche, GPIL’s stake in ASPL was reduced from 20.98% to 18.46%.

Consequently, ASPL ceased to be an associate company of GPIL with effect from March 24, 2026.

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Amalgamation of subsidiary Godawari Power and Ispat Limited also announced the successful completion of its amalgamation with wholly-owned subsidiary Godawari Energy Ltd, with the scheme becoming effective on March 23, 2026.

In a stock exchange filing, the company informed that it has received the certified copy of the National Company Law Tribunal order and completed all necessary regulatory filings.

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Godawari Power Share Price Performance Godawari Power and Ispat share price has fallen 2% in one month, and has gained over 4% in three months. The metal stock has rallied 41% in one year and 93% in two years. Godawari Power share price has delivered multibagger returns of 660% in five years, and a staggering 9,482% in the past ten years.