Metal stock close to record high after two-fold net profit growth in Q2FY24
Metal stock climbed to intraday high of ₹104, which is just one per cent away from its existing life-time high of ₹105.20 per share
Stock market today: Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes have been in uptrend since early morning session. The metal stock today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹104 apiece levels on NSE, which is just one per cent away from its existing record high of ₹105.20 per share levels. Metal stock witnessed buying interest among Indian stock market bulls after declaration of Q2 results 2023 on weekend. On Saturday last week, the steel processing company declared its Q2FY24 results and H-1FY24 numbers.
