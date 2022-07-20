Hindustan Zinc shares trade ex-dividend, stock rises. Key things to know

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The metal stock is down about 12% in 2022 (YTD) so far. For Q4FY22, Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported an 18% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,928 crore on the back of higher volumes and increase in metal prices while its consolidated income of the company during the January-March period increased to ₹9,074 crore from ₹7,242 crore in the year-ago period.