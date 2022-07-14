Metal stock zooms after announcement of 1050% dividend. Do you own?

Hindustan Zinc Limited informed Indian bourses about the recommendation of dividend payment citing, "In continuation to our letter dated July 08, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 have approved Interim Dividend of ₹21 per equity share i.e. 1050% on face value of ₹2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to ₹8873.17 Crores."