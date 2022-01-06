Metal stock hits upper circuit despite weak markets. Logs 75% rise in 8 sessions

Rama Steel Tubes Limited or RTSL stock price had closed at ₹234.35 on 27th December 2021 and it has been hitting upper circuit since 28th December 2021. In the last 8 trade sessions, the stock price has risen from ₹234.35 to ₹412.10 apiece levels, logging around 75 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this possible multibagger stock for 2022 has surged from around ₹155 to ₹412.10, appreciating to the tune of near 165 per cent whereas in last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹61.20 to ₹412.10 levels, rising around 575 per cent in this period.