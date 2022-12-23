Metal stock is 54% above 52-week-low, check record date for interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹171.12 Cr, Sarthak Metals Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the industrial industry. Sarthak has a sizable customer base throughout India, supplying steel products to the leading steel production businesses in the nation. The corporation has announced an interim dividend rate of Re. 1 or 10% per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each for the fiscal year 2021–2022. For the purpose of the same, the record date has been declared by the company for determining shareholders' eligibility.
