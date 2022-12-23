Metal stock is 54% above 52-week-low, check record date for interim dividend

The shares of Sarthak Metals Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹125.80 apiece level, down by 1.83% from the previous close of ₹128.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 42,978 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 45,217 shares. Sarthak Metals IPO was launched at an issue size of ₹10.9 Cr and at an offering price of ₹30 per share and on March 27, 2017, the company went public on the stock exchanges. The stock has appreciated 3.24% during the previous five years since its IPO. The stock has gained 4.36% over the past year, and YTD in 2022, it has climbed 3.54%.

