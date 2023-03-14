Metal stock is up 126% from 52-week-low, record date fixed for stock split2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:26 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹1,132v Cr, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the metal industry.
With a market valuation of ₹1,132v Cr, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the metal industry. In the Indian pipe market, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd (HTPL) is a well-known brand name. Hi-Tech Pipes, one of India's top suppliers and manufacturers of ERW pipes, is headquartered in New Delhi. A broad range of steel tubes and pipes are produced by Hi-Tech Pipes.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×