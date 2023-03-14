Metal stock is up 126% from 52-week-low, record date fixed for stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In continuation to our earlier communication dated March 03. 2023 with respect to Sub-Division of One (1) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into Ten (10) Equity Shares of Re. I/- each fully paid up w.e.f. the record date i.e. March 17. 2023. The Depositories have allotted New ISIN: INE106T01025 to the company. Please be informed that the shares with reduced face value will take effect in the new ISIN."