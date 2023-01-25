Metal stock hits record high in a weak market. Should you buy post Q3?2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- Jindal Stainless shares rose to hit record high of ₹263 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) rose to hit record high of ₹263 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session even as the company's net profit fell over 32% drop in consolidated profit at ₹298 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). Its revenue from operations increased to ₹6,349 crore over ₹5,670 crore in the year-ago period. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 700 points today.
