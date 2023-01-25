Metal stock hits record high in a weak market. Should you buy post Q3?

“JSL reported a healthy uptick in sales volumes in Q3FY23. For the quarter, standalone sales volume was up 33% YoY, 22% QoQ. EBITDA of standalone operations came in higher than our estimate, aided by healthy sales volume. JSL’s share price has given a return of around 31% in the last one year (from around ₹196 in January 2022 to around ₹257 in January 2023)," said brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities which has maintained its BUY rating on the metal stock with a target price of ₹300 per share.