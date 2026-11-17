Metal stock Krishca Strapping Solutions shares rallied as much as 17% to hit an intraday high of ₹208.50 on Tuesday, November 17, after the company announced the successful completion of trial production at its subsidiary Vajra Alloys Private Limited's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The development marked a significant milestone in the company's expansion into superalloys and special steel manufacturing, with commercial production expected to begin by the end of November 2026.

The company informed the stock exchanges that Vajra Alloys had successfully completed trial production on November 16 at its manufacturing facility in Ulundai Village, Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. The facility is focused on developing specialised alloy materials for applications across aerospace, defence, oil and gas, critical industrial components and precision engineering.

Krishca Strapping Solutions shares have gained around 11% over the past month and 25% in three months. The stock has advanced 16% over the past two months and approximately 6% over the past year. It is just 10% away from its 52-week high of ₹232.15, hit in September 2026.

Krishca Strapping Solutions: Commercial production expected by November-end The successful completion of trial production at Vajra Alloys brings the subsidiary closer to commencing commercial operations, which are expected by the end of November 2026. The development is an important step in Krishca's diversification strategy, as it seeks to enter specialised manufacturing segments catering to high-value industrial applications.

"Vajra Alloys Private Limited, its subsidiary company, has successfully carried out trial production at its manufacturing facility in Ulundai Village, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. The development marks a milestone in the Group's expansion into superalloys and special steel manufacturing," Krishca Strapping Solutions said in its press release.

PLI Scheme Vajra Alloys has also received approval under the Ministry of Steel's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 1.2 for Specialty Steel in the Super Alloys category. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, on February 9, 2026, in connection with its participation in the scheme.

The PLI approval is expected to support the development of domestic superalloy manufacturing capabilities and create opportunities for import substitution. However, incentive benefits will remain subject to the fulfilment of applicable scheme requirements and the terms of the memorandum of understanding.

"The PLI approval supports the venture's focus on developing domestic superalloy manufacturing capabilities and addressing opportunities for import substitution. Incentive benefits will be subject to fulfilment of the applicable scheme requirements and the terms of the MoU," the company said.

Krishca expands precision steel and advanced alloy manufacturing capacity Alongside its expansion into superalloys through Vajra Alloys, Krishca is strengthening its precision steel manufacturing operations through its Cold Rolling (CR) Complex at Ulundai in Tiruvallur. The facility has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes and is designed to manufacture cold-rolled stainless steel, ultra-thin precision-gauge stainless steel and high-carbon steel strips.

The company has also acquired a majority stake in Manda Stainless Private Limited, which is setting up another Cold Rolling Complex with an installed capacity of 36,000 tonnes annually. Commercial production at this facility is expected to commence in the first quarter of FY28, between April and June 2027.

Krishca's existing business focuses on industrial packaging solutions, including steel strapping, strapping seals, tools and integrated packaging services. Its Chennai manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of steel straps and 120 million strapping seals.

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The company serves major steel producers and industrial customers, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL.

Together, its initiatives through Vajra Alloys and Manda Stainless are aimed at broadening its manufacturing portfolio and strengthening its position in specialised steel and advanced alloy materials.

Technical Outlook According to Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, KRISHCA, an SME-listed counter characterized by low liquidity, is trading near 202.50 following a sharp 13.8% intraday rebound off its 200-day EMA. While the broader daily structure still reflects a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, price action since late 2025 has transitioned into a multi-month sideways consolidation roughly between 160 and 220.

"The latest bounce has lifted the stock back above both its short-term 50-day EMA (near 184.80) and 200-day EMA (around 183.40), with RSI recovering to 56.

Immediate support sits in the 180–185 demand zone; a decisive breakdown below this cluster would invalidate the recovery and signal renewed downside pressure. Conversely, overhead resistance is placed around 235–240, marking the prior swing high where profit booking emerged. Overall, the outlook remains sideways until KRISHCA sustains a breakout above 240," he advised.