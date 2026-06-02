Metal stock Rajputana Stainless trades green after strong FY26 business update

Rajputana Stainless share price rose by over 4% on Tuesday, 2 June, after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and announced a final dividend for FY26.
For the quarter ended 31 March, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹13.10 crore, up 58.47% from ₹8.27 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 2.82% year-on-year to ₹254.91 crore, compared with ₹247.91 crore in Q4FY25.
The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for FY26, pending shareholders' approval.
For the full financial year FY26, Rajputana Stainless reported a consolidated net profit of ₹49.82 crore, marking a 25.01% increase from ₹39.85 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations grew 8.05% to ₹1,006.96 crore, compared with ₹931.93 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Shankarlal D. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Rajputana Stainless Limited, said the company's strong FY26 performance reflects the success of its long-term growth strategy and operational focus.
According to Mehta, Rajputana Stainless delivered healthy growth in both revenue and profitability during the year, supported by improved operational efficiencies, robust demand across key end-user industries and a strengthened market presence.
He noted that demand from sectors such as engineering, wire, fasteners and infrastructure remained strong throughout FY26, driving volume growth and supporting better realisations. The company's emphasis on quality-driven manufacturing, disciplined execution and prudent financial management has further strengthened its competitive position and created a solid foundation for sustainable growth.
Looking ahead, Mehta said the company remains focused on expanding production capacities, increasing its portfolio of value-added products and enhancing operational capabilities to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the stainless steel sector.
He also highlighted FY26 as a landmark year for Rajputana Stainless, marked by the successful completion of its IPO. The listing strengthened the company's capital base, improved its visibility in the capital markets and positioned it to pursue its next phase of growth while creating long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders.
Rajputana Stainless share price today closed at 124.80 apiece on the BSE.
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