This metal stock surges 4% on strong Q4 update. Do you own?

Shyam Metalics and Energy share price surged as much as 4.36% to ₹829 during Tuesday's trading session after the company reported a strong business update for the March quarter on Monday.

The metal stock opened at ₹804.59 per share today, compared with its previous close of 794.40 on Monday.

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Shyam Metalics and Energy Q4 business update In an exchange filing on April 6, Shyam Metalics and Energy reported a 58.91% year-on-year surge in stainless steel sales volume to 10,519 MT in March 2026, up from 6,619 MT in March 2025. The average realisation for stainless steel rose 19.01% YoY to ₹1,52,633 per MT.

Aluminium foil sales volume increased 8.51% YoY to 2,160 MT, while its average realisation climbed 18.48% YoY to ₹4,26,108 per MT in March 2026.

Speciality alloys recorded sales of 20,130 MT in March 2026, reflecting an 8.64% YoY growth, with average realisation rising 12.88% YoY to ₹1,00,363 per MT. Carbon steel sales volume edged up 3.09% YoY to 1,55,938 MT, accompanied by a 3.74% increase in average realisation to ₹46,719 per MT.

Sponge iron sales volume declined 2.33% YoY to 81,083 MT from 83,021 MT in March 2025, although its average realisation improved 1.98% YoY to ₹25,656 per MT. Pellet sales volume jumped 44.31% YoY to 1,06,917 MT, with average realisation rising 10.92% YoY to ₹9,771 per MT.

CR Coil/CR Sheets saw a sharp 94.78% YoY increase in sales volume to 16,080 MT in March 2026, while average realisation grew 18.56% YoY to ₹81,016 per MT.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is an integrated metals manufacturer in India, specializing in long steel products and ferroalloys. It ranks among the country’s top ferroalloy producers, is a key player in pellet production capacity, and holds the position of the fourth-largest producer in India’s sponge iron sector based on capacity.

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Shyam Metalics and Energy share price trend Shyam Metalics and Energy share price has largely remained in green in the near term despite weak market sentiments. The metal stock has gained 7.51% in a week and 4.28% in a month.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has surged over 2% in one year. The metal stock has delivered multibagger returns of 300% in the last three years.

The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,001 on July 31, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹745 on April 7, 2025.