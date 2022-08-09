Why this metal stock is Edelweiss' sole 'Buy' tag in the sector2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 03:26 PM IST
- Edelweiss remains cautious on the ferrous space with metal stock Shyam Metalics as the sole Buy
Brokerage and research firm Edelweiss believes that demand recovery remains key in the steel industry. Rebar and HRC prices have stayed low MoM despite government’s vows of pursuing growth. Besides, high steel and Al exports are likely to keep the global prices of these commodities constrained.