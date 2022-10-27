Metal stock trading at 53% discount from the high, Board approves dividend

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 17th October 2022 intimating the exchanges about the Board meeting, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 27th October 2022, inter-alia. declared an Interim Dividend of INR 5 /- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2023. As intimated vide our letter dated 17th October 2022, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 2nd November 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Saturday, 26th November 2022."