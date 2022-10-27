Metal stock trading at 53% discount from the high, Board approves dividend

With a market valuation of ₹1,297.60 crore, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the metals and mining industry. With 190 MVA installed furnace capacity, 204.55 MW captive power generating capacity (including 4.55 MW solar), and enormous chrome ore mining tracts, the firm is India's foremost fully integrated manufacturer of quality ferro chrome. The company's business portfolio includes the manufacturing chain, which includes the mining of chrome ore, the production of electricity, and the smelting of ferroalloys.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 17th October 2022 intimating the exchanges about the Board meeting, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 27th October 2022, inter-alia. declared an Interim Dividend of INR 5 /- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2023. As intimated vide our letter dated 17th October 2022, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 2nd November 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Saturday, 26th November 2022."
On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of ₹672.45 crore in Q2FY23 up 2.95% YoY from Rs. 653.16 crore in Q2FY22, but down 9.54% QoQ from ₹743.42 Cr recorded in Q1FY23. Net profit reached Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2022 down 87.7% YoY from Rs. 144.93 crore reported in the same quarter last year and down by 86.68% QoQ from ₹133.83 Cr recorded in Q1FY23. Indian Metals EPS has fallen to Rs. 3.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.86 in September 2021 and ₹24.80 recorded in June quarter 2022.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net sales of ₹672.45 crore in Q2FY23 up 2.95% YoY from Rs. 653.16 crore in Q2FY22 but down by 9.54% QoQ from ₹743.42 Cr in Q1FY23. Net profit reached Rs. 16.30 crore in September 2022 down 88.65% YoY from Rs. 143.58 crore in September 2021 and down by 87.84% QoQ from ₹134.67 Cr reported in Q1FY23. EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.61 in September 2021 and ₹24.85 recorded in the June quarter of 2022.
The shares of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd closed today at ₹240.50 apiece, down by 6.09% from the previous close of ₹256.10. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 438,583 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 32,902 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 45.91% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹513.00 on (12-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹230.00 on (20-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 53.11% below the high and 4.56% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23 the company reported a promoter shareholding of 58.69%, FIIs holding of 1.32%, DIIs holding of 0.01% and public stake of 39.98%.
