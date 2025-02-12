Markets
These two metal stocks may withstand Donald Trump's steel, aluminium tariffs
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 12 Feb 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Summary
- Despite Donald Trump's tariff threats, experts see strong domestic metal companies weathering geopolitical headwinds.
MUMBAI : While Canada and Mexico will likely bear the brunt of Donald Trump's 25% import tax on steel and aluminium entering the US from 12 March, Indian producers with significant export revenues will also be affected, say experts.
