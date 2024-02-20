Metal stocks hit as China's iron ore slumps to 3-month low on sluggish demand; NMDC tanks 4%; Vedanta flat
Shares of mining PSU NMDC - the country's largest producer of iron ore, plunged four per cent today to hit an intra day low of ₹239.45 apiece on the BSE.
Metal stocks including Hindalco, Vedanta, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Tata Steel traded lower on Tuesday, February 20 after data suggested that iron ore slumped to a three-month low as investors fretted that steel demand wouldn’t stage a strong recovery in China after the Lunar New Year break.
