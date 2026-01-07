Most metal stocks lack mettle. Not these two.

Malanjkhand copper project: The company is transitioning Malanjkhand from open cast to large-scale underground mining, with capacity expected to rise from 2.5 MTPA to 5 MTPA. To support this shift, a 3 MTPA paste fill plant was commissioned in February 2025, which enhances safety, improves ore recovery, and enables deeper mining.

Khetri copper complex: Mining capacity at Khetri is being expanded from 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA. This includes a shift to trackless mining methods and extensive depth exploration, with 58,000 meters of drilling planned to establish ore body continuity at lower depths.

Rakha mine re-opening: In January 2025, HCL signed a 20-year Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) agreement to reopen the Rakha mine, develop an underground mine at Chapri, and commission a new 3 MTPA concentrator plant. This project is expected to be a major contributor to future volume growth.

Kendadih mine restart: Following the receipt of a 20-year lease extension up to 2043, the Kendadih mine is currently securing statutory clearances. Once operational, capacity is expected to reach 0.45 MTPA.