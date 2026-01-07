Most metal stocks lack mettle. Not these two.

India’s metal sector is becoming increasingly important as the country sharpens its focuses on infrastructure, power, manufacturing, and clean energy. Metals such as zinc and copper are essential inputs across construction, electrification, renewables, and industrial production.
Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper stand out among the top metal stocks in India, though their businesses operate on very different scales and cycles.
Today we compare these two metal stocks by examining their operations, financial performance, and risks to help your understand how each fits into India’s metal ecosystem.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, is the world’s largest integrated producer of zinc and also ranks among the top five silver producers globally.
Over the years, the company has built a large-scale and cost-efficient mining and smelting ecosystem in India. Its operations are concentrated primarily in Rajasthan, where it runs eight underground mines across five locations, supported by smelting and refining facilities.
In FY25, Hindustan Zinc’s total ore production stood at 16.33 million tonnes. What’s comforting from a long-term perspective is the depth of its resource base. As of 31 March 2025, the company reported 453.2 million tonnes of mineral and ore reserves, translating into a mine life of more than 25 years. This long reserve visibility reduces uncertainty and provides stability across commodity cycles.
Operationally, FY25 was a strong year for the company. It achieved record mined metal production of 1,095 kilotonnes, while refined metal production reached 1,052 kilotonnes. Silver output also remained healthy at 687 metric tonnes, reinforcing Hindustan Zinc’s position as a meaningful global silver supplier.
Another notable trend has been the increasing contribution of value-added products such as special high-grade zinc alloys and customised solutions, which now account for around 22% of the portfolio, helping improve realisations and reducing dependence on plain commodity pricing.
Growth plans
Hindustan Zinc’s long-term strategy is centered on scale, efficiency, and being prepared for the future. The company aims to double its integrated metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) by 2030. The board approved a major expansion plan in June 2025 to add 250 ktpa of integrated refined metal capacity.
A key part of this expansion includes the development of a new smelter at Debari, along with the scaling up of mining capacity to 1,510 ktpa. Several projects are already underway to support this growth:
- Debari roaster project: A 160 ktpa roaster, commissioned in the second quarter of FY26, is expected to support higher metal throughput and improve overall processing efficiency.
- Fertiliser diversification: The company is setting up a 510 ktpa DAP/NPK fertiliser plant at Chanderiya, which is expected to become operational by FY27. This will allow Hindustan Zinc to monetise byproducts while reducing exposure to pure metal cycles.
- Silver maximisation: A new lead-silver recovery plant at Dariba is under construction. Once operational by the fourth quarter of FY26, it’s expected to recover an additional 27 metric tonnes of silver annually, along with 6 ktpa of lead.
- Tailings reprocessing: Approval has been granted for India’s first 10 mtpa zinc tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha. This project focuses on extracting metal from legacy waste, improving resource utilisation and environmental efficiency.
- Critical minerals: Through its subsidiary Hindmetal Exploration Services, Hindustan Zinc is gradually expanding into critical minerals such as lithium, tungsten, potash, and rare earth elements. This aligns the company with future demand from clean energy, electric mobility, and high-technology industries.
Overall, Hindustan Zinc’s strategy reflects a balance between strengthening its core zinc-silver business and preparing for long-term structural shifts in global resource demand.
Hindustan Copper Ltd
Hindustan Copper Limited is a Miniratna Category-I central public sector enterprise and holds a unique position in India’s metals landscape. It’s the only vertically integrated producer of refined copper in the country, with complete control over mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and casting operations. Importantly, the company owns all operating copper mining leases in India, giving it access to nearly 45% of the country’s copper ore reserves and resources.
HCL’s operations are spread across four major complexes:
- Malanjkhand copper project, Madhya Pradesh
- Khetri copper complex, Rajasthan
- Indian copper complex, Jharkhand
- Taloja copper project, Maharashtra
During FY25, Hindustan Copper produced 3.47 million tonnes of ore, while metal in concentrate (MIC) output stood at 25,241 tonnes. As of 1 April 2024, the company’s total copper ore reserves and resources were estimated at 755.32 million tonnes, providing a strong base for long-term expansion.
Though India is a net importer of refined copper, Hindustan Copper remains strategically important due to its domestic mining footprint and its potential role in reducing import dependence over time.
Growth plans
Hindustan Copper is significantly expanding capacity. It plans to increase its mining capacity from around 4 MTPA to 12.2 MTPA by FY29 through a series of mine expansions, reopenings, and technology upgrades.
Key initiatives include:
- Malanjkhand copper project: The company is transitioning Malanjkhand from open cast to large-scale underground mining, with capacity expected to rise from 2.5 MTPA to 5 MTPA. To support this shift, a 3 MTPA paste fill plant was commissioned in February 2025, which enhances safety, improves ore recovery, and enables deeper mining.
- Khetri copper complex: Mining capacity at Khetri is being expanded from 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA. This includes a shift to trackless mining methods and extensive depth exploration, with 58,000 meters of drilling planned to establish ore body continuity at lower depths.
- Rakha mine re-opening: In January 2025, HCL signed a 20-year Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) agreement to reopen the Rakha mine, develop an underground mine at Chapri, and commission a new 3 MTPA concentrator plant. This project is expected to be a major contributor to future volume growth.
- Kendadih mine restart: Following the receipt of a 20-year lease extension up to 2043, the Kendadih mine is currently securing statutory clearances. Once operational, capacity is expected to reach 0.45 MTPA.
- Strategic partnerships: In April 2025, Hindustan Copper signed an MoU with CODELCO of Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, to collaborate on mineral exploration and processing technologies. The company has also partnered with Coal India, IOCL, and GAIL to jointly explore opportunities in critical minerals, expanding its resource pipeline beyond copper.
Hindustan Zinc’s revenue trend shows commodity-led swings. FY24 saw pressure from weaker zinc prices, while FY25 saw a sharp rebound on higher production, firmer prices, and hedging gains. Hindustan Copper by contrast displays steadier, capacity-driven growth. The company’s FY25 revenue was its highest ever.
Hindustan Zinc continues to deliver structurally strong profitability, with operating margins consistently above 50% despite earnings volatility linked to commodity prices. After margin compression in FY24 due to weaker zinc prices, profitability recovered in FY25 on higher volumes and cost discipline.
Hindustan Copper, on the other hand, shows a clear margin-expansion trend. Operating margins have improved steadily, reflecting operating leverage from higher production and better realisations. Net profit margins have also strengthened meaningfully, highlighting improving efficiency as mining scale gradually increases.
Risks of investing in metal stocks
- Commodity price volatility: Metal companies’ earnings are closely linked to global benchmarks such as London Metal Exchange (LME) and London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) prices. Sharp swings in zinc, copper, or silver prices can quickly put pressure on revenues, margins and cash flows.
- Operational and safety risks: Mining and smelting involve high operational risk. Accidents, underground collapses, equipment failures and fires can disrupt production, increase costs, invite regulatory action, and affect long-term output visibility.
- Regulatory and environmental compliance: Mining leases, royalty structures, and environmental norms are tightly regulated. Delays in approvals, legal disputes, or stricter emissions standards can raise compliance costs and slow expansion or production timelines.
- Supply chain and geopolitical disruptions: Dependence on imported fuel, coal, and specialised equipment exposes metal companies to geopolitical tensions, shipping disruptions, and rising logistics costs, which can adversely affect operating margins and project execution.
- Macroeconomic and demand cycles: Metal demand is cyclical and tied to economic growth. Slowdowns in construction or manufacturing, or delays in energy transition policies can weaken demand, impacting volumes and long-term growth assumptions.
Should you invest?
India’s metal sector remains a critical pillar of economic growth, supported by infrastructure spending, energy transition needs, and rising industrial demand.
While both companies operate in cyclical industries, their business models and risk profiles differ.
Hindustan Zinc stands out for its scale, long reserve life and consistent profitability, though its earnings remain sensitive to global metal prices.
Hindustan Copper, meanwhile, offers a structural growth story because of capacity expansion, improving margins, and India’s growing need for domestically sourced copper.
Investors should assess these firms based on commodity outlook, execution capability, and individual risk tolerance while evaluating them for long-term investments.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com