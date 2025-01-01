Should you be wary of metal stocks in 2025?
SummaryMany fund managers believe that investors should hold off for now and take another look at the sector once there is more clarity on China’s recovery and the US trade policy under the second Trump administration.
MUMBAI : While sectors like financials and information technology (IT) are stealing the spotlight with bullish predictions, metals seem to be the market's underdog. Several fund managers either recommend steering clear of the sector or keeping exposure to a minimum.