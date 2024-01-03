Global brokerage Jefferies said in a report that its global metals team is cautiously optimistic for 2024, citing stability in China and a positive macro backdrop in the West. The international brokerage house claims that the combination of Fed rate hikes, a strong dollar, a lacklustre China reopening, weak demand in Europe, and cost inflation made 2023 a difficult year for metals.

In 2024, Jefferies anticipates a more positive turn in the global macro environment due to a weaker dollar, lower bond yields, Fed rate holds or reductions, China's stability, India's booming demand, the continuous energy transition, and limitations on mine supply. The report states that the Jefferies China team believes more investment and supportive fiscal policy in 2024, both of which will accelerate economic growth and prevent deflation.

Also Read: Jefferies states key reasons why markets could scale new highs. Nifty December'2024 target stands at 24000

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

“We see healthy 6-15% volume CAGR over FY24-26 for Coal India (rising power demand) and Tata Steel Ltd/JSW Steel Ltd (capacity expansions). We remain positive on the sector, but prefer Coal India amid global uncertainties. Our FY25-26E EPS for Coal India are 19-21% above street; its 7.3x FY25E PE and 7% dividend yield are attractive," the brokerage said.

The global brokerage has upgraded JSW Steel Ltd from Underperform to Hold, raising the price target from ₹700 to ₹800. The brokerage has maintained a "buy" call on Coal India (price target raised from ₹425 to ₹450, Total shareholder return +30%), Hindalco Industries (price target raised from ₹660 to ₹725), and Tata Steel (price target ₹160).

Also Read: Jefferies increases Coforge's target price, maintains ‘buy’ rating; stock zooms 2%

View Full Image Summary of Changes (Jefferies )

COAL INDIA More Information

Indian steel price holding up better

The brokerage report states that strong domestic demand (+15% YoY in Apr-Nov) helped Indian HRC steel prices hold up better in the ₹55-60K range in 2023. Although imports increased from October to November, they should decline as the premium of Indian steel prices for landed imports has decreased from 11% to 4% at spot.

View Full Image Indian Steel prices in 2023.

Oasis of growth

The brokerage claims that in a world mainly devoid of commodity volume growth, Indian metal and mining companies present a bright spot. Beginning of new capacity should propel JSW Steel and Tata Steel's India volume CAGR to a robust 12–15% between FY24 and FY26. A healthy 6% volume CAGR for Coal India over FY24-26E (FY24E: 10%) should be driven by India's strong economic growth outlook and rising power demand.

Also Read: NMDC share price rises 73% in last one year scaling 52 week highs recently. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold ?

View Full Image Volume outlook

Good earnings outlook

Strong volume growth in steel is anticipated by the brokerage, driven by a rebound in global steel spreads. This is expected to drive FY24–26E EBITDA and EPS CAGRs of: 14% and 21% for JSW Steel; and 29% and 73% for Tata Steel (low base). Coal India's earnings outlook has also improved due to better volume growth and a lower-than-expected cost trajectory. Despite a high base, the brokerage anticipate 5% CAGR over FY24–26E for Coal India's EPS, which increased from a peak of ₹28 in FY10–22 to ₹46–48 in FY23–24E.

“A cyclical recovery at Novelis should drive 10% EPS CAGR for Hindalco over FY24-26E. Our FY25-26 estimates assume: 1) India steel price of ₹58.0-58.5K (spot ₹56.5K), 2) coking coal price of $275 (spot $327), and 3) aluminum price of US $2,300 (spot $2,294)," the brokerage said.

Also Read: TCS, Wipro, Mphasis fall over 2% each, other IT stocks weak on weak Q3 earnings expectations, high valuation concerns

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!