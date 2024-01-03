Metal stocks offer growth opportunities, says Jefferies; upgrades JSW Steel, maintains 'buy' on Coal India
Jefferies expects a more positive turn in the global macro environment in 2024 due to a weaker dollar, lower bond yields, and stable growth in China and India.
Global brokerage Jefferies said in a report that its global metals team is cautiously optimistic for 2024, citing stability in China and a positive macro backdrop in the West. The international brokerage house claims that the combination of Fed rate hikes, a strong dollar, a lacklustre China reopening, weak demand in Europe, and cost inflation made 2023 a difficult year for metals.
