Metal stocks outperform those of IT firms for the first time in five years

According to Mitul Shah, head of research, institutional desk, Reliance Securities Ltd as economies around the world opened up after lockdown shortages of both base metals and ferrous resulted in prices hitting multi year highs. That helped domestic companies to report super normal profits in last few quarters. “Further, with China which accounts for 50% for most ferrous as well as non-ferrous consumption has been cutting production due to carbon emission targets. This led to negligible exports thus supporting prices. Adding fuel to the fire is the European energy crisis as electricity costs increased substantially forcing Aluminium and zinc producers to cut output, thus creating a deficit," he said.

