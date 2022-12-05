Metal stocks outperform the broader markets on Monday with strong buying in heavyweights such as NALCO, Hindalco, Vedanta, and Tata Steel. Metal indices on both BSE and NSE have extended their gains for the fifth consecutive day. There has been strong demand for precious metals in recent days due to a sharp drop in the dollar index. Also, the recent removal of export duty on steel has renewed interest in steel stocks. Further, metal companies are in focus due to their monthly production performance.

