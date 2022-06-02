The metal sector was the best performing sectoral index in 2021, however, the rally seems to be over for now as so far in 2022, the Nifty metal index is down by 5% in year-to-date (YTD) terms and 16% in a month. Metal stocks witnessed heavy sell-off last week after the government decided to impose export duties on steel-making raw materials like iron ore and pellets.

