These metal stocks are among top picks by ICICI Securities

Domestic (India) retail prices have been under continous pressure in line with demand weakness; yet, unless steel prices fall by 30-40% from here, that too in a limited timeframe, we believe deleveraging will keep accruing higher fair value for the steel stocks, the note added. Stainless steel converter spreads (scrap to steel) looks lot more normalised and ICICI Securities prefers Jindal Stainless over ferrous pack.