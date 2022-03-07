Rising global energy prices and concerns on Russian supply have fueled a 37% CYTD rally in aluminum to a three-decade high. Hindalco should be a beneficiary especially given the bulk of coal coming from Coal India at below-global prices, as per Jefferies.

“Novelis outlook remains strong amid structural tailwinds in packaging and autos. We raise FY23-24 EPS by 5%-11% on higher aluminum prices and see further upside at spot. Hindalco is our preferred pick in India metals," the note stated.

The global brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on the metal stock with target price raised to ₹700 per share (from ₹660). Shares of Hindalco have rallied about 74% in a year's period.

The global energy squeeze has resulted in melt-up in thermal coal prices, almost trebling CYTD. Russia produces around 6% of global aluminum and concerns on sanctions are also pushing up prices, Jefferies highlighted.

“We believe Hindalco is better positioned in a global cost push environment in aluminum. Hindalco is also witnessing energy cost inflation and expects its aluminum production cost to rise around 10% rise QoQ in 4Q. However, with the bulk of coal coming from Coal India linkages at notified prices, HNDL should suffer lower energy cost inflation than a thermal-powered smelter sourcing fuel at global prices," the note added.

Further, Hindalco also has 100% captive bauxite and is a direct beneficiary of any alumina-led cost push in aluminum. It has also expanded its Utkal alumina refinery capacity by 0.5 mtpa in July, and external sales of alumina is providing an additional boost.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.