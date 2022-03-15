Newly listed metal stock could rally upto 30% as ICICI Securities sees upside

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL), that got listed in June 2021, has declined about 9% in 2022 (year-to-date) so far. The newly listed stock is down more than 17% since its market debut, and is currently trading near its IPO issue price of ₹306. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL), that got listed in June 2021, has declined about 9% in 2022 (year-to-date) so far. The newly listed stock is down more than 17% since its market debut, and is currently trading near its IPO issue price of ₹306.

Brokerage house ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on the metal stock with a Buy rating and has a target price of ₹400 per share, implying upto 30% upside potential. The Kolkata-based long steel products and Ferro alloy-focused company sells intermediate and final products across the steel value chain. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Brokerage house ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on the metal stock with a Buy rating and has a target price of ₹400 per share, implying upto 30% upside potential. The Kolkata-based long steel products and Ferro alloy-focused company sells intermediate and final products across the steel value chain. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Key drivers for Shyam Metalics are mini mill configuration allows for close cost monitoring, capex optimization as some of the expensive EPC contracts can be avoided, conservative capital structure holds the company in good stead through cycles and tightly controlled cost structure and low capex intensity allow for increased return ratios through cycle," the note stated. Though, high raw material (RM) costs is a key interim risk to margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given the portfolio of pellets/DRI/billets/TMT+ structurals, the metal producer has witnessed a significant improvement in operating profitability over FY21. The company intends to expand capacity across two out of its three plants.

“Shyam Metalics is undergoing an expansion of 2.5 mtpa steel capacity at a capex of ₹40 bn – a significantly low capex metric of $215/te. This allows us to be a bit more constructive on the through cycle return profile and consequently, through cycle P/BV that one can ascribe to SMEL," ICICI Securities' note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}