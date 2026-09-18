Metal stocks to buy: Tata Steel, JSW Steel among Motilal Oswal’s top picks, up to 17% upside | Check target price

Metal stocks to buy: Tata Steel, Jindal Steel Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and JSW Steel are likely to see up to 17% upside supported by volume-led recovery, cost-led earnings growth, and positive realisation momentum.

Despite seasonal demand weakness, steel prices remained firm during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Channel inventories, maintenance-led supply constraints and rising input costs supported firm steel prices. Given the current scenario, companies with stronger cost positions, captive raw materials and greater downstream/value-added exposure should be better positioned to keep their margins intact, according to Motilal Oswal report.

Metal stocks to buy | Check top list Tata Steel and JSW Steel are among the top stock picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brokerage has maintained a 'constructive' stance on domestic steel prices, supported by lean channel inventories, maintenance-related supply constraints, improving domestic consumption, and broad-based raw-material inflation. Steel prices are likely to remain firm in the near term with another ₹1,000-1,500/t increase possible in the coming months.

Tata Steel and JSW Steel are among the top metal picks of Motilal Oswal. Apart from these two stocks, the brokerage also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for Jindal Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Tata Steel share price target Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹220 per share, indicating a 17% upside from its Thursday’s closing price. Tata Steel share price was trading 0.40% lower at ₹187.25 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,33,752.46 crore at 10:54 am.

The metal stock hit its 52-week high of ₹224.40 per share on May 15, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹160 per share on December 19, 2025. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 12.01%.

JSW Steel share price target The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹1,340 per share. The company scrip was trading 1.69% higher at ₹1278 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,12,039.93 crore at 11 am. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹1,350.30 per share on August 27, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1,025.15 per share on September 22, 2025.

SAIL share price target Maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating for SAIL stock, Motilal Oswal gave ₹195 per share target price for the metal stock. SAIL share price today was trading 1.11% higher at ₹177.05 per share on BSE at 11 am. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹209.70 per share on May 14, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹124 per share on December 19, 2025.

Jindal Steel share price target With a ‘Buy’ rating for Jindal Steel, Motilal Oswal gave ₹1,200 per share target price to the stock. Jindal Steel share price was up 0.69% at ₹1133.5 per share on BSE at 11 am. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 5.23%.