These metal stocks are ICICI Securities' top picks in the sector

For the second quarter, ICICI Securities expects Tata Steel's topline to increase 62% on a yearly basis and 13% QoQ to ₹60,254 crore on a consolidated basis. The consolidated EBITDA for Q2FY22 is expected to increase 25% QoQ and 231% YoY to ₹20,212 crore. Consolidated EBITDA margins are likely to come in at 33.5% (compared to 30.2% in Q1FY22), the brokerage note stated.