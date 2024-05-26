Metal stocks up 30% in last two months, here's why
This week’s breakout is triggered as the market approaches near the D-day, with just one week to go for the national election result. Pre-election result volatility was the main reason for a consolidation in the market, led by selling from FIIs.
Over the past 3 months, the Indian market has traded cautiously, with the Nifty50 index confined to a narrow range of 1,000pts, between 21,800 and 22,800. However, this week has seen a departure from this trend, as the market comfortably surpassed this range, closed at a new high of 22,952 after intraday crossing 23,000. In the short term, the market's direction will depend on the final outcomes, particularly considering elevated expectations for a major win by the current government, as indicated by the market sentiment.
