One sector with 3 large-cap stocks breaking out on charts

The Indian stock markets are hitting new highs regularly. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, investors should concentrate on the real challenge: choosing the right sectors and stocks to take advantage of this momentum.

Currently, the spotlight is on metal stocks that are showing upward trends. Let's start by analyzing the Nifty Metal Index, which has emerged as the frontrunner.

Nifty Metal Index

View Full Image Source: Tradepoint, Definedge

The Nifty Metal Index has staged an impressive breakout on the 0.25% X 3 daily point & figure (P&F) chart. This breakout from a four-column triangle pattern marks the end of a prolonged consolidation phase, signalling a robust bullish shift.

What is a P&F chart?

A point-and-figure chart uses X to denote bullish moves, while O denotes bearish moves. Unlike traditional time-based charts, P&F charts focus solely on price changes and are considered "noiseless".

They filter out minor price fluctuations, highlighting significant trends and reversals. The lack of time constraints gives a clearer picture of supply and demand dynamics, helping chartists make more informed decisions.

With this breakout, the index is on track to challenge its previous all-time high of 10,195. A successful breach of this level could set the stage for a further rally, potentially driving the index up by an additional 12-15%.

The bullish trend in the Nifty Metal Index paves the way for large-cap metal stocks to continue their upward trajectory.

Let us analyse three of the major players—Hindalco, Vedanta and Tata Steel—that are likely to fuel the index’s rise.

Hindalco

Hindalco, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading player in the metals industryand is known for its significant presence in aluminium and copper production. As one of the world’s largest integrated aluminium producers, Hindalco has a diverse portfolio that spans from mining to downstream products, making it a vital contributor to the metal sector's growth.

Hindalco Daily Chart

View Full Image Source: Tradepoint, Definedge

The stock has successfully broken out from multi-month resistance levels around ₹700 on the daily chart, retested the breakout zone, and resumed its bullish ascent.

The retest of this breakout offers an optimal risk-reward opportunity and confirms the strength of the upward move.

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) is one of India's largest diversified natural resource companies. It has a strong presence in metals such as zinc, aluminium, and copper. Vedanta is known for its vast mining operations and industrial leadership and plays a crucial role in the global commodity markets.

VEDL Daily Chart

View Full Image Source: Tradepoint, Definedge

On the daily chart, VEDL has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, a sign that bullish momentum is building.

One key point to note is that this chart is based on a non-dividend-adjusted price of ₹20 as of 10 September 2024. This adjustment allows traders to focus on the previous high of ₹506, which could be a significant psychological level. A monthly close above ₹506 would trigger a new wave of bullish sentiment, potentially pushing the stock into unexplored territory.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel, one of the largest steel producers in the world, holds a key position in the Indian metal sector. Known for its strong fundamentals and global presence, Tata Steel has been a significant player in driving the growth of the Nifty Metal Index. The company has successfully navigated domestic and international market dynamics with a diverse portfolio spanning multiple regions and industries.

Tata Steel Daily Chart

View Full Image Source: Tradepoint, Definedge

Tata Steel has experienced a technical reversal after testing its 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) channel created using the 200 DEMA (high) and 200 DEMA (low), signalling that bears may have lost their grip on the stock, as evidenced by the bear trap on the chart.

The breakout from a long consolidation phase, accompanied by rising volumes, strengthens the case for a trend reversal. As Tata Steel surges away from the 200 DEMA channel, the bulls appear to be firmly in control, making it a potential stock to add to your watchlist.

This strong technical outlook on the Nifty Metal Index and its key constituents suggests that the sector is poised for further gains. Investors can make the most of this bullish wave in the metals space by cherry-picking the right stocks.

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

As per SEBI guidelines, the writer and his dependents may or may not hold the stocks/commodities/cryptos/any other assets discussed here. However, clients of Definedge may or may not own thesesecurities.

Brijesh Bhatia has over 18 years of experience in India's financial markets as a trader and technical analyst. He has worked with the likes of UTI, Asit C Mehta, and Edelweiss Securities. Presently he is an analyst at Definedge.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here. Howeverm clients of Define edge may or may not own thesesecurities.