The Indian metals and mining sector, especially the steel companies, are likely to face certain headwinds in 2024 with higher raw material prices and weak Chinese demand, analysts at BofA Securities said.

The foreign brokerage firm continues to maintain its cautious view on India steel given elevated raw material costs especially coking coal and continued weakness in China which is likely to result in domestic HRC prices remaining rangebound.

“While stronger volume growth, lower capex intensity, and robust balance sheets should benefit large Indian steel players in the long term, we remain cautious in the near-term, given elevated raw material costs especially coking coal, and continued weakness in China with the property market likely to remain weak," BofA Securities said in a report.

Spot coking coal prices have increased by $100 per tonne versus early July 2023 levels, adversely impacting margins for steel mills. This along with a ₹450-500 per tonne increase in domestic iron ore prices has led to spot steel spreads contracting by $75-80 per tonne.

It forecasts coking coal prices to average $270 per tonne, however it expects prices to decline materially only in H2CY24, thus, cost pressures are likely for the H1CY24.

“We acknowledge that domestic Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) could trade at a small premium versus landed cost of imports (vs long-term average of parity) with domestic demand likely to remain strong (we assume a 9% YoY consumption growth in FY25). However, a material premium is unlikely on reduced export optionality and threat of import substitution," said the report.

JSW Steel remains the BofA Securities’ only Buy in the sector as it believes the company is best positioned to benefit in a declining iron ore price environment. It maintained ‘Neutral’ stance on Tata Steel on balanced risk-reward, while retained its Underperform rating on SAIL amid premium valuations versus peers and given its inefficient coking coal usage, especially in a high coking coal cost environment.

Non-ferrous

In the non-ferrous sector, BofA Securities remains bullish on Aluminum on disciplined output from Chinese smelters, delays and rising risk of further closures of European smelters on negative spreads and firm Chinese demand despite property weakness.

Analysts believe this is beneficial for Vedanta, while investors’ focus remains on progress of the announced demerger scheme, and timing and nature of refinancing and redemption of its parent company’s debt.

This restructuring exercise is expected to entail Vedanta’s existing shareholders to receive one share in each resulting company for every share held. Usage of proceeds from a potential stake sale in any of the individual businesses should pare down debt of Vedanta’s parent company, said the brokerage firm.

BofA reiterated ‘Neutral’ call on Vedanta on balanced risk-reward and raised the target price on the stock to ₹270 per share from ₹235 earlier. It also raised its FY24-26E EBITDA estimates by 3-5%. The brokerage adjusts its brand fee estimates for Vedanta SA, increasing its FY25E target EV/EBITDA multiple for the Aluminium business to 6.5x (vs 5.5x) in line with the rise in global and domestic peers.

NMDC

BofA reiterated its ‘Underperform’ rating on NMDC, given premium valuations - stock currently trades at 7.5x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA vs its long-term and peer average of 5.6x and 4.2x, and risks to pricing post Q1CY24.

“While NMDC's current domestic realizations is at a 17% and 33% discount to spot and Q1CY24 forecasts, it would trade at a 26% premium to our Q4CY24 forecasts of $100 per tonne, which could result in domestic price cuts, in our view," BofA Securities said.

Coal India

BofA sees India’s thermal power demand to grow at a 7% CAGR over FY23-33E. With under-investments in new capacity additions, thermal power plants will look to increase their PLFs to meet demand. It expects Coal India to benefit with 8% volume growth in FY25 with e-auction volumes share rising to 12% of overall mix.

Coal India’s valuations are also undemanding but have moved up after a 78% rally in FY24TD. Further, dividend payouts are expected to rise as earnings continue to grow on strong production, partially offset by lower realizations. A dividend yield of 8% for FY24E and FY25E should offer downside protection to shareholders, said the report.

It maintained a ‘Buy’ call on undemanding valuations and a healthy dividend yield, with a target price of ₹395 per share.

