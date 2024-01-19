Metals & mining sector outlook: Steel companies to see near-term headwinds, says BofA; raises target for Vedanta
JSW Steel remains the BofA Securities’ only Buy in the steel sector as it believes the company is best positioned to benefit in a declining iron ore price environment.
The Indian metals and mining sector, especially the steel companies, are likely to face certain headwinds in 2024 with higher raw material prices and weak Chinese demand, analysts at BofA Securities said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started