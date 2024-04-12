Metals: Rebound in global manufacturing activity pushes prices high; Indian stocks including Vedanta soar
Prices of industrial metals like copper, aluminum, steel, and zinc are rising due to supply disruptions and increased global demand. Manufacturing rebounds in the USA and China are major drivers. Analysts expect China to announce stimulus measures. Copper prices are expected to soar further.
In recent months, prices of key industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, steel, and zinc have been steadily rising, reaching fresh multi-year highs. This upward trend is driven by a combination of supply disruptions and a notable increase in global demand.
