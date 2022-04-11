Metaverse funds may face Sebi hurdle

“While it’s good that such new products in mutual funds are coming to the market for investors, it will boil down to how Sebi perceives it. We will not be surprised if these offerings go down the Invesco route. There is also the possibility that the regulator may delay giving its observations. Sebi will also scrutinize what will be real underlying in such a case. We will have to see how Sebi reacts to this or if the regulator comes up with new guidelines for fund houses," said a partner at a leading law firm.