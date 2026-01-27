Metro Brands Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 37% YoY to ₹130 crore, announces interim dividend of ₹3 per share

Metro Brands Limited (MBL), one of India’s leading footwear retailers, reported a 15% revenue growth in Q3 FY26 to ₹811 crore, driven by strong festive and wedding season demand, supported by a reduction in GST on footwear priced below ₹2,500.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the company recorded a 12% revenue growth, which the company said was achieved through disciplined execution across channels.

E-commerce and omni-channel sales grew 24% during the quarter, contributing 12% of revenue, compared to 11% in Q3 FY25. For 9M FY26, digital sales grew 35%, accounting for 13% of revenue.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹265 crore, a 17.6% YoY jump, and the EBITDA margin expanded by 500 basis points to 32.7%.

Amid the double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA, the company posted a net profit of ₹130 crore, compared with ₹95 crore in the same period last year, indicating a 37.1% YoY improvement.

During Q3 FY26, the company opened 35 new stores and closed 11. Over the nine-month period, 100 new stores were added, offset by 18 closures, reflecting a calibrated approach to network expansion.

The company, during the quarter, launched MetroActiv, a dynamic, multi-brand retail destination, expanding its portfolio into the sports performance segment.

MetroActiv brings together leading global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, ASICS, Skechers, New Balance, FILA, and New Era under one roof.

With MetroActiv, Metro Brands Limited aims to become the most trusted name in athletic sportswear retail, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the footwear and athleisure segment.

Company declares ₹ 3 interim dividend, sets record date Along with the December quarter performance, the company’s board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹5 each and set Monday, February 02, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend for FY 2025–26.

The date of payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be within thirty (30) days from the date of declaration, according to the company.